Until she runs into drunk Bonnie back at the Murder Office and must activate her throaty scream of dragon fire once again, Annalise spends much of the episode softening up, indulging in the sensuous dark chocolate caramel Euro-world of her former lover Eve (Famke Janssen). Who is this Annalise doppelgänger lazing around with champagne, ignoring multiple work calls, dreaming of running away to Paris, and ordering tater skins and mozz sticks at a dive bar? Because I love her! For the record, Eve didn’t actually throw the hearing against Nate for slipping kill-pills to his wife. After Nia’s nurse broke down on the stand — “It’s taking away their pain, why shouldn’t that be legal?” — Eve had a hunch Nate could waltz into the hospital and get the nurse to tamper with the blood sample’s paperwork. It worked, but it damn well might not have, you know? Then Nate would’ve gone to jail and poof! Livin’ large in Paris on all that “Sam money”. Instead, Nate remains free to poke in and out of Annalise’s consciousness for the near future as she and only she sees fit. Meanwhile, Eve probes deep into Annalise’s soul with her smooth candy eyes, wondering why Wes of all people is so important to her that she refuses to sleep with him but will protect him at all costs — both out-of-character moves for the leading lawyer. Well… he’s more than just a student, she tells Eve. “It’s him.” Aggggh! Who???Afraid of being viewed by Annalise only as the chica boning her superior, Laurel revs up that raging introverted intuition of hers and pours herself into work. She figures out that the case of the week’s suicide victim was likely attending AA meetings instead of church multiple nights a week (a very duh revelation, but it still counts), then swears up and down that her instinct about the prosecutor sleeping with his client is correct — and it is! Well, what do you want, sweetie, a trophy? It’s in the basement covered in DNA and dust. Here, catch this verbal scrap Annalise is throwing at you instead. “Me not paying attention to you is the best compliment you could get.”Usually he’s just a little boy in a man’s body wearing a towel, but this week he’s added a new accessory to his meager dresser’s worth of belongings: the handgun Levi left behind. In the flash-forward to FOUR DAYS LATER, Wes is holding the same gun while Annalise lies shot in the parlor of the Hapstall mansion. He and Laurel attempt to stop Michaela and Connor from fleeing the scene without them (“We know better this time,” says Connor). So the Keating Four are split into pairs as — whoa — the corpse of that bitch Emily Sinclair drops from the sky! They all look up, and it’s BONNIE, just chilling on the top turret like she owns the place.This doesn’t necessarily mean that Wes shoots Annalise or Bonnie kills Sinclair. The silly show is probably trying to Laurel us into the courtroom with its twisted lies. Here’s another possibly empty clue as to what will happen that night, though: When Annalise suggests “If you want to protect us, kill Emily Sinclair," Frank gets that scheming twinkle in his eye, as if to confirm that yeah, sure, he just might. It’s equally possible that this was the moment Frank started craving a Snickers. Or maybe, just maybe, the twinkle meant both.