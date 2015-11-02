"[In California] we have 40 senators, and I probably met with 30 of them; we have 80 assembly members, and I probably met with 60 of them. Some were great — they understand or at least had an open mind about the conversation. Others were so entrenched in their own paradigm, a lot of it being religious reasons. When a senator says ‘Well, I’m going to have to consult my priest on this,' I’m sitting there thinking, Wait, really? Your priest is just one of the 930,000 people that you represent. If you’re going to take his opinion and weight it as such, that’s fine, but you’re going to refer to just your priest, and based off of that conversation, you’re going to vote and represent your constituency in that manner?



"But we got through the Senate, we got through the Assembly... From there, the bill went back to the Senate for one more vote, then off to the governor’s desk. When the governor signed that bill on October 5, [I felt] a sense of relief — really, it was gratitude to Governor Brown, especially with the statement that he released... The Governor typically just signs a bill, or he vetoes a bill; he doesn’t give an explanation. But in this case, he referred to Brittany by name. This year alone, 24 other states and Washington D.C. introduced legislation regarding end-of-life options. On most cases, the authors of the bill mentioned Brittany’s story. Now that we’ve been successful in California, I think we have some opportunities in New York."