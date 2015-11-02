

A lot of people can relate to that!

"My advice to young people would be to remember that what you do tomorrow doesn’t have to be what you’re going to do for the rest of your life. Most people change jobs — not just jobs but careers — a number of times throughout our lives.



Can you remember the day you decided to run for the U.S. Senate? How’d you know it was time?

"I ran for the Senate and lost in 2002. I decided I wasn’t going to run again; I was working at Harvard and having a great time. But then I thought about the country, the future, and what I would say to my grandchildren in 10 years if I didn’t run again. It wasn’t good enough to say I wanted my weekends off or that I didn’t want to work that hard."



How is the Senate different with your voice at the table?

"If you look back to the government shutdown in 2013, it was really us women senators who pushed and said, 'We need to come to some agreement to get things running again.'



"I think the women in the Senate have made a big difference in general. There are now 20 of us, and we meet for dinner about every other month, with the rule that whatever happens at the dinner stays at the dinner.



"When you look at the women on the Armed Services Committee, I think one of the reasons women’s sexual assault has become such a big issue is because there are more women on the Committee than ever before in history — there are seven of us who’ve said, 'We’re not going to let this go.'"