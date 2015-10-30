Recall Alert! 1,871 Pounds Of Peanut Butter Recalled Over Metal Shavings

Food recalls are always unfortunate, no matter what the item in question is. But, we're even more upset this time around because nearly 2,000 pounds of one of our daily staples is being recalled. Want to know whether or not it impacts you? Well, it all comes down to if you're a Skippy fan.
Unfortunately 1,871 pounds of the brand's Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter is being recalled due to a possible metal shavings contamination. A magnet test originally discovered the issue, however, so far no consumers have reported metal shavings or injuries as a result of consumption. The jars were sold at Publix, Target, and Walmart stores in Georgia, Virginia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Delaware, and Arkansas.
If you've got Skippy in your pantry, look for 16.3 ounce jars with a "Best If Used By" date of DEC1416LR1 and UPC code 37600-10500. For more information, check out the FDA press release. (SheKnows)
