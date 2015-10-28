Here's How To Get A FREE A.M. Crunchwrap From Taco Bell

I’m not a baseball fan myself, but I can absolutely be one for a day if it means free food. This morning at the office, a few of my coworkers who stayed up late watching the World Series game last night asked if I’d heard anything about a Taco Bell giveaway. I hadn’t, but I was definitely willing to do some baseball-related research to find out.
Here’s the deal: Taco Bell promised fans that if a player from either team successfully stole a base at some point during the game last night, the entire country would get a free A.M. Crunchwrap. Yes, non-baseball fans included. Sure enough, Lorenzo Cain (a Royals team member) stole a base in the bottom of the sixth inning. Not only did his team ultimately win the game (sorry, Mets fans), but Cain also won Crunchwraps for America.
You can claim your “stolen” A.M. Crunchwrap on November 5 between 7 and 11 a.m., at participating Taco Bell locations. In case you’ve never had one before, the menu offering features hash browns, a sausage patty, eggs, cheese, and sauce, all wrapped in a tortilla. And it tastes even better when it's free.
