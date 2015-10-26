Whole Foods Recalls Products Over Listeria Scare

If you've been grocery shopping at Whole Foods recently, it's time to check your fridge. The supermarket chain announced a recall of several salad items over the weekend due to a potential Listeria contamination.
The store is recalling 234 pounds of its curry chicken salad products after a routine test by the Massachusetts Department of Health. So far no one has reported becoming ill after consuming the chicken salad products in question.
Curry Chicken Salad, PPK Salad Chicken Curry, Curry Chicken Salad Wrap, Made Right Here, Single Curry Chicken Salad Wrap, Made Right Here, Curry Chicken Salad Rollup are all part of the recall. The items have a sell by date of October 23, 2015 and were sold at Whole Foods locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. Check here for the specific UPC codes.
If you purchased any of the above products the USDA advises that you either throw them away or return them to Whole Foods. See the UDSA press release for more information and symptoms of Listeriosis.
