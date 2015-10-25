For a magically high price, Harry Potter fans can now live on hallowed Hogwarts grounds, People reports.
Royal Connaught Park was featured in the first three films as the Great Hall at Hogwarts and Dumbledore's magical office in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. After extensive renovations that began in 2009, the sprawling former public school is now looking for new tenants. Muggles likely preferred.
However, living at Hogwarts doesn't come cheap.
The first round of luxe homes is selling for between $500,000 and $3.8 million. On the plus side, the residences come with guaranteed access to a little bit of Hogwarts magic, as the Great Hall site closely resembles what Harry Potter fans saw on screen and is a designated shared space for all property owners.
"It's a beautiful hall and still serves a purpose," Caroline Comer, marketing director for London developer (and restoration specialists) Comer Homes, told the Daily Mail in September. "We've already had a couple of weddings and bar mitzvahs." Potter-themed, one assumes.
