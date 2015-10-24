“No chill” is how the Brown University student newspaper, the Daily Herald, described the Brown students responsible for sharing photos of Malia Obama near a bunch of red Solo cups that look suspiciously like they were being used to play beer pong.
The insinuation, of course, was that the First Daughter, who is 17, may have been imbibing an adult beverage during a college visit.
In a staff-signed editorial, the Herald wrote, “It is a shame that Malia was unable to visit Brown and enjoy herself at a party without several news headlines coming out about it the next day.”
The paper went on to characterize the students as being embarrassed and acting without thinking. In other words: Way to go nerds, now the cool girl will never party with us.
The op-ed writes about student excitement on Twitter but gets no closer to identifying the initial source — whoever Snapchatted The Daily Caller. Because, there’s having no chill and then there’s tattling on a teenage girl to Tucker Carlson.
Snapchat is supposed to be cool. It’s ephemeral. It's confusing to many adults. It's how teens plan parties in secret and send each other messages the Olds can’t decode. When you send a Snapchat to an authority figure, you’re violating the entire credo of the enterprise.
“Malia Obama is my next best friend,” the Snapchat caption reads. No, she is definitely not.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story included links to the news stories featuring images of Obama at the party in question. These have been removed in an effort to respect her privacy.
