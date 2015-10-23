When celebs solicit questions from an (online) audience, they likely expect that the nostalgia-hungry masses are going to ask about some of their most beloved roles. So, when Reese Witherspoon appeared on Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe, it should be no surprise she (and host Rachel Zoe) fielded a question about the cinematic future of Elle Woods.
"I'm dying to know, Legally Blonde 3, where do you stand?" a fan asked.
Witherspoon confirmed that screenwriters have been toying with a third act for years (other than the fan fiction you only post on Tumblr). But, she continued, now might be a particularly good time to revisit Ms. Woods, who we last saw in D.C. with her sights set on the White House.
"I actually think it's kind of great right now, because we're talking about women in politics, and how important that is, to get more women," she explained.
Though Witherspoon acknowledged that it's the studio that has final say as to whether we'll be seeing a Legally Blonde 3, she's obviously Team More Elle Woods.
"I think we're ready to see Elle, and see what she's up to lately," she said. We totally agree.
