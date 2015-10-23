You can call her Pussy Galore, but don't call her a Bond girl.
Honor Blackman, who played Sean Connery's leading lady Pussy Galore in Goldfinger, has objected to the title used to describe her and countless other 007 paramours. And, you know what? She has a good point.
"Stop calling us Bond girls, we are women and actresses," the 90-year-old star wrote in a column for British paper The Mirror.
Blackman, who is five years older than Connery, also stuck up for current Bond love interest Monica Belluci. At 51, the Italian actress is four years older than Daniel Craig, and much is being made of her becoming the oldest "Bond girl."
Blackman, however, called the casting a "sign of progess."
"I just don’t understand why we are still obsessed with age," she wrote. "Or rather, I don’t understand why MEN are still so obsessed with the age of women. Because that’s really what we’re talking about."
She continued, "Instead of the ridiculous obsession with age, the only thing to ask is does she fill the bill? Does she make it a fascinating and exciting character?"
We're betting yes. The Bond franchise may never dispense with the "Bond girl" term, but maybe skipping out on the hyper-sexual names assigned to each woman would be a good start?
