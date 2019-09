Related: This App Compares Prescriptions For You With Advice From Real Doctors

One matter on which docs can agree is the need for a clearer definition of what the physical entails. Dr. Arthur tells Shape: "There's a misconception that this is a head-to-toe exam that will list all your problems." Drs. Mehrotra and Prochazka point out that some patients are simply weighed and asked about their heart health, while others undergo many in-depth and pricey tests. If more people treated this as a basic doctor-patient check-in, there might be less room for confusion around how often patients need to schedule their visits.Dr. Arthur explains that, if you're under 40 and in good health, you can push your physical to every three years. But, she adds, if you're ever unsure about something, your best option is always to see your doc.