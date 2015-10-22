Yoga causes mixed feelings in many of us. And even though its benefits are well-known, from downward dogs to actual cats on mats, there's still plenty of comedy gold to mine.
Which is where this video from the CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend comes in. “I’m So Good at Yoga” is a Bollywood-style musical number about how everyone in a yoga class can feel insecure and intimidated. Especially when that instructor is the smoking hot new flame of your childhood crush. And especially when that smoking hot new flame can bend her face behind her knees.
But while Rebecca Bunch's (series creator Rebecca Bloom) reactions to the impossible poses are funny, it's really lyrics like “I can kiss my own hoo-ha, can you do that?” that bring it home.
I mean, nobody can do that. Can they?
And here's a NSFW version that will have you on the floor in child's pose.
