Someone tell the Marcia fucking Brady of the Upper East Side that it's time for her to make a comeback. NBC is reportedly rebooting the 1999 cult classic Cruel Intentions, which brought us some of our favorite stars, including Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. It's also the movie that allowed Sarah Michelle Gellar to take a turn as the baddist bitch in town, the conniving Kathryn Merteuil.
Per Variety, the reboot would follow Bash Casey, the 16-year-old son of Witherspoon and Phillippe's characters. The movie never specified that Witherspoon's character, Annette Hargrove, got pregnant as a result of her and Sebastian Valmont's (Phillippe) beautifully lit, Counting Crows-scored love scene, but who knows? Maybe they were so in love that they were a little lapse in the birth control department.
"Upon finding his late father’s journal, Bash learns of the family legacy he didn’t know existed. In search of answers, he trades his small-town Kansas upbringing for a scholarship to the prestigious Brighton Preparatory Academy in San Francisco and soon finds himself in a world of sex, money, power, and corruption he never could have imagined," Variety continues, which sounds a bit more like Gossip Girl in San Francisco than Cruel Intentions/Dangerous Liaisons.
The show is being written and executive produced by Jordan Ross and Lindsey Rosin (who, full disclosure, I know from college), the team behind this spring's successful Cruel Intentions musical, so you know they're true fans of the source material.
If only Sebastian Valmont were alive to see his son Bash heading off to California to follow in his father's footsteps of seducing young women who promise to remain virgins until marriage in the pages of a teen magazine, only to fall in love with their beautiful souls, and then not want to sleep with their step-sisters as promised in the terms of the original bet. It really is a bittersweet symphony, this life. (Variety)
