Well, it's that time of year again. You know, the last time in every season of The Voice when Carson Daly says "Let the battle begin!"
Adam, Pharrell, and Blake whittled down their teams a little more tonight. The boys bid adieu to some mighty fine singers. But Pharrell got a chance to put that final steal to good use, picking up his first country artist in the history of the show! Really, Pharrell?! We're just glad both blonde country darlings Morgan and Emily Ann are sticking around — for now, at least.
Check out the final three battles below. And stay tuned for the knockout rounds, starting next Monday night!
Round One: Amanda Ayala vs. Shelby Brown — Team Adam
Song: "Edge of Seventeen" by Stevie Nicks
Adviser: John Fogerty
Performance: Is there a more perfect song choice for two badass 17-year-old female vocalists? Rocker Amanda wowed with her perfectly rough and raspy pipes, but Shelby, Adam's sole country artist, finally broke out of her shell to put on an incredible performance.
Winner: Brown
Steal: None
Round Two: Amy Vachal vs. Jubal & Amanda — Team Pharrell
Song: "To Love Somebody" by the Bee Gees
Adviser: Missy Elliott
Performance: No marriage proposals this time around, but Jubal and Amanda demonstrated they are indeed soul mates — harmonically, at least. Third-wheel Amy, the folk-indie Brooklynite, made just as big an impact with her delicate, unusual sound. That girl's voice is gorgeous but hard to pin down — ethereal, soulful, and playful all at once.
Winner: Vachal
Steal: None
Round Three: Emily Ann Roberts vs. Morgan Frazier — Team Blake
Song: "I'm That Kind of Girl" by Patty Loveless
Adviser: Brad Paisley
Performance: Frazier evoked the vocal swagger of Carrie Underwood, while Emily Ann stepped it up a notch and commanded the stage with her country-charmer personality.
Winner: Emily Ann
Steal: Pharrell used his last steal to nab Morgan, his first country artist ever.
