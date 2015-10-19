For years, we've been confounded by McFlurry spoons. Have you ever tried to use it as a straw, only to realize it's not a straw? (But, if it's not a straw why is the top part a big hollow rectangle?) Why, McDonald's, did you make us ponder this question as kids, when we were just trying to enjoy a soft-serve mixed with candy? It's enough to inspire an existential crisis.
Well, according to BuzzFeed, we're not the only ones who've wondered about the ever-elusive McFlurry spoon. And, finally, after we completely forgot about the mystery of McFlurry spoons (we can't remember the last time we had a cup of M&Ms soft serve mush), we got our answer. That's right, the mystery of the McFlurry spoon has finally been solved.
No, it's not a straw or a storage space for more candy. The spoon is actually used to mix the toppings into your McFlurry. You can see the sorcery go down in the below video.
Well, according to BuzzFeed, we're not the only ones who've wondered about the ever-elusive McFlurry spoon. And, finally, after we completely forgot about the mystery of McFlurry spoons (we can't remember the last time we had a cup of M&Ms soft serve mush), we got our answer. That's right, the mystery of the McFlurry spoon has finally been solved.
No, it's not a straw or a storage space for more candy. The spoon is actually used to mix the toppings into your McFlurry. You can see the sorcery go down in the below video.
Advertisement