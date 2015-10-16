Things got heated on The View again this morning, which is no surprise — considering the guest was conservative talking head Ann Coulter, and the topic of conversation was immigration. Raven-Symoné asked Coulter, whose latest book is endearingly titled Adios, America: The Left's Plan to Turn Our Country Into a Third World Hellhole, why she feels the need to offend so many people. The combative author responded by taking a swing at Symoné for the she made on the show last Friday.
Symoné: "My mom taught me when I was younger, 'If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all.' Why do you think that's important to mudsling and have these words that obviously touch the hearts and souls of so many people of America being said, when we're taught something different as a child. Could you explain that to me? And why do you think your success is based off of that?
Coulter: "Well, I'm at least talking about policy. You have a position on what people's names should be. Watermelondrea...I mean, you'll insult people for their names. I'm talking about a government policy that affects all Americans, and immigrants, and the people living here. And it's harming our country. So you don't follow it."
damn even ann coulter read your ass @ravensymone the ancestors have truly deserted you. pic.twitter.com/qKWZeOwAco— crissle (@crissles) October 16, 2015
Symoné was rendered speechless. Earlier this week, she apologized for her widely-criticized statement that she would decide against hiring someone based on their outlandish moniker. It's interesting, of course, that Coulter, the queen of off-color comments, would choose to throw stones when it comes to the issue of discrimination. Throughout the segment, she referred to immigrants to America as simply "cheap labor" and "cheap maids." We're sure Symoné is as grateful for Coulter's considered, sensitive words of wisdom as we are — which is to say, not at all. (Vulture)
