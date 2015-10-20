Tonight's penultimate battle rounds were all about what happens when you put two singers of equally high caliber toe to toe: Stunning performances and tough decisions. The coaches could've made all the opposite calls and still not have wound up with bad choices. (You will see one poor decision tonight, however: bald Adam.)
The standout performance of the evening was the trio of twins Andi & Alex and Chance Peña. The sisters' ethereal harmonies combined with Peña's brilliant tone made for a truly sublime closing performance. Check out all the battles below. And, say hello to your new Tuesday playlist.
Advertisement
Round One: Blaine Mitchell vs. Blind Joe — Team Blake
Song: "Old Time Rock and Roll" by Bob Seger
Adviser: Brad Paisley
Performance: The dudes let loose and both put on a great show. Blind Joe (Yep, first name Blind, last name Joe) had the extra challenge of learning his part by ear alone, but both dudes let loose and had a rollicking good time onstage.
Winner: Joe
Steal: Adam took Blaine — which actually seems a better fit for the alt rocker. Everybody wins!
Song: "Old Time Rock and Roll" by Bob Seger
Adviser: Brad Paisley
Performance: The dudes let loose and both put on a great show. Blind Joe (Yep, first name Blind, last name Joe) had the extra challenge of learning his part by ear alone, but both dudes let loose and had a rollicking good time onstage.
Winner: Joe
Steal: Adam took Blaine — which actually seems a better fit for the alt rocker. Everybody wins!
Round Two: Cassandra Robertson vs. Viktor Király — Team Adam
Song: "Nobody Knows It But Me" by Tony Rich
Adviser: John Fogerty
Performance: The four-chair turnaround and the Hungarian pop star both executed flawlessly, but Adam thought Király's voice was just a little more unique.
Winner: Király
Steal: None
Song: "Nobody Knows It But Me" by Tony Rich
Adviser: John Fogerty
Performance: The four-chair turnaround and the Hungarian pop star both executed flawlessly, but Adam thought Király's voice was just a little more unique.
Winner: Király
Steal: None
Round Three: Chase Kerby vs. Korin Bukowski — Team Gwen
Song: "Samson" by Regina Spektor
Adviser: Selena Gomez
Performance: This fragile, bittersweet song was the perfect choice for these two, striking the perfect balance between delicate and powerful. Mama Bear Gwen was almost in tears defending her team members from the other judges' critiques.
Winner: Bukowski
Steal: None
Song: "Samson" by Regina Spektor
Adviser: Selena Gomez
Performance: This fragile, bittersweet song was the perfect choice for these two, striking the perfect balance between delicate and powerful. Mama Bear Gwen was almost in tears defending her team members from the other judges' critiques.
Winner: Bukowski
Steal: None
Round Four: Riley Biederer vs. Evan McKeel — Team Pharrell
Song: "Higher Ground" by Stevie Wonder
Adviser: Missy Elliott
Performance: While YouTube star Riley brought "the stank" (per Missy Elliott), Evan knocked it out of the park — thanks to the "Matrix in his head," according to the Morpheus-like Pharrell.
Winner: McKeel
Steal: Gwen hip-checked her button for Riley.
Song: "Higher Ground" by Stevie Wonder
Adviser: Missy Elliott
Performance: While YouTube star Riley brought "the stank" (per Missy Elliott), Evan knocked it out of the park — thanks to the "Matrix in his head," according to the Morpheus-like Pharrell.
Winner: McKeel
Steal: Gwen hip-checked her button for Riley.
Round Five: Braiden Sunshine vs. Lyndsey Elm — Team Gwen
Song: "No One Is To Blame" by Howard Jones
Adviser: Selena Gomez
Performance: The 15 year-old Sunshine kid made Selena "feel things" with his fresh, soulful spin on the timeless '80s tune. Elm did well, but I don't think there's anything too special about her voice.
Winner: Sunshine
Steal: None
Song: "No One Is To Blame" by Howard Jones
Adviser: Selena Gomez
Performance: The 15 year-old Sunshine kid made Selena "feel things" with his fresh, soulful spin on the timeless '80s tune. Elm did well, but I don't think there's anything too special about her voice.
Winner: Sunshine
Steal: None
Advertisement
Round Six: Andi & Alex vs. Chance Peña — Team Adam
Song: "Wherever You Will Go" by The Calling
Adviser: John Fogerty
Performance: 15 year-old Peña's heavenly voice was a beautiful counterpoint to the identical twins' angelic harmony and lofty register. And amazingly, the vocals never felt crowded. Pure magic!
Winner: Andi & Alex
Steal: Blake grabbed Peña; America breathed a sigh of relief.
Song: "Wherever You Will Go" by The Calling
Adviser: John Fogerty
Performance: 15 year-old Peña's heavenly voice was a beautiful counterpoint to the identical twins' angelic harmony and lofty register. And amazingly, the vocals never felt crowded. Pure magic!
Winner: Andi & Alex
Steal: Blake grabbed Peña; America breathed a sigh of relief.
Advertisement