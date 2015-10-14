Here's the thing: America is not at a loss for lady-led talk shows. Female-helmed late-night is another story. But, before the sun goes down, we have The View, The Wendy Williams Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Rachael Ray, Rachel Maddow... It's not exactly a short list. And that's a great thing. So do we really need another series that is more or less The Martha Stewart Show (R.I.P.) with a country twist?
We're not entirely sure how to answer that question. More female voices on network TV is pretty much always a good idea. It's just that we're not totally sure more women talking about homemaking is really necessary, given the already saturated market. It could become a reality, though: Faith Hill is officially going to start producing a daytime talk show, according to People, and Kellie Pickler is going to join in.
The yet-to-be-named series will shoot in Hill's hometown of Nashville and will focus on lifestyle areas such as cooking, gardening, and interior decorating. We're hoping there's going to be at least a minor musical element, too. How could there not be, right? Perhaps Faith and Kellie will record the theme song together? Or maybe do a section of every show that's a country-music jam fest?
If there's tunes, count us in: We'd definitely watch two of our favorite Southern singers belt it out on a daily basis.
