Amy Schumer's HBO special is almost here! Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo, airs on October 17. In the meantime, we got our hands on a couple of preview clips to get some idea of the topics she'll be covering.
First up: pretty people. Apparently, Los Angeles is full of them. Even the Pizza Hut bathroom isn't a safe haven from insanely gorgeous people. This makes Schumer nervous.
She also hits on her love of popcorn (no, seriously she loves popcorn).
We'll have to wait until Saturday to find out whether she touches on any of the subjects she covered in her SNL monologue, like women in politics. But it's a pretty safe bet she'll hit on what it's like to be a woman in Hollywood.
