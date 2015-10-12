Empire has upped the music game for its sophomore season. Today, the series released a new track in advance of this Wednesday's episode that has our heads bobbing.
"Battle Cry" is Jamal's (Jussie Smollett) latest anthem. At the end of Empire's first season, Jamal comes out as gay in revised lyrics to the track "You're So Beautiful." The performance is one of the best moments of the show so far. Listening to the emotion-filled track "Battle Cry," it sounds like we've got a moment in the making that might surpass "Beautiful."
As fans know, the entire Lyon clan has been waging battle for control of Empire Records since the first episode of the season. Now that Lucious is free (#FreeLucious), he's returning to his position at the helm of the company, so Jamal is free to record again. If this is what we get when Jamal gets back into the studio, please don't let him become an exec! He needs to keep making music!
"'Battle Cry' is a super-passionate song that I did with Ne-Yo," Smollett told BuzzFeed. "It’s just so beautiful and it fits perfectly with the scene. When you see the episode, you’ll know why."
Listen to the new track over on BuzzFeed. The next episode of Empire airs on Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST.
