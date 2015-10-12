Mad Max will be back, but he probably won't be joined by Imperator Furiosa.
In an interview with Digital Spy, George Miller — who directed all four Mad Max films, including the latest Fury Road — said Charlize Theron most likely will not be back for the upcoming sequel.
"I'm not sure, is the answer," Miller said when asked about Theron reprising her scene-stealing role in the recently announced sequel, tentatively titled Mad Max: The Wasteland.
If the fact that Theron might not be back boggles your mind, you're not alone since her kick-ass heroine Furiosa basically had us all saying, "Tom Hardy, who?"
Although the film is named after the male lead, it's Theron's performance that you'll be talking about. She makes every feminist movie lover's dreams come true, playing the ferocious warrior on a mission to save female sex slaves.
Of course this announcement may not be much of a surprise considering that Theron told USA Today back in July she wasn't aware of any sequels in her future. She even asked the paper “What’s that?” when they brought up The Wasteland.
But it should be noted that Furiosa's return is not totally null and void, at least not yet. Miller did say, "She's not in the Mad Max [sequel] story, but in one of the stories there's an interaction between [Max and Furiosa]. I can't really say more than that because it's still in progress."
We'll take any shred of hope thrown our way.
