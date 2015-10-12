Kirsten Dunst wears the '70s well. The most recent evidence: Her turn in the wonderful new season of Fargo.
This season of the FX anthology series takes place in 1979, and Dunst plays Peggy Blumquist, a local hairdresser in Luverne, Minnesota. Without giving away too much, Peggy is something like a Jerry Lundegaard of the season. She’s a misguided woman who gets mixed up in a world of Midwestern crime, and ends up doing less than respectable things. But guess what’s totally acceptable? Dunst’s fabulous '70s wardrobe. Peggy’s got a thing for berets, fur-collared coats, and tie-neck blouses. And her hair is just on the edge of Farrah Fawcett.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Dunst thrive in the decade of disco. She's been in three other movies set in the '70s. They've been sorrowful (The Virgin Suicides), silly (Dick), and creepy (All Good Things). She's played characters who are idealists, and faced with devastating realities that are symbols for a time when our country grappled with Watergate, and the end of Vietnam.
Fargo takes place when the era is coming to a close. "It was one of the real low points in American history — post-Watergate, post-Vietnam," creator Noah Hawley told the Los Angeles Times. "Huge economic recession. Gas lines. Crime on the rise. At a moment, when the American narrative had become so complicated and everyone was so paranoid because it turned out conspiracy did go to the highest level and you couldn’t trust anything."
Dunst has played the goofiness of the '70s and the angst. Scroll through to see her other '70s wins.
This season of the FX anthology series takes place in 1979, and Dunst plays Peggy Blumquist, a local hairdresser in Luverne, Minnesota. Without giving away too much, Peggy is something like a Jerry Lundegaard of the season. She’s a misguided woman who gets mixed up in a world of Midwestern crime, and ends up doing less than respectable things. But guess what’s totally acceptable? Dunst’s fabulous '70s wardrobe. Peggy’s got a thing for berets, fur-collared coats, and tie-neck blouses. And her hair is just on the edge of Farrah Fawcett.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Dunst thrive in the decade of disco. She's been in three other movies set in the '70s. They've been sorrowful (The Virgin Suicides), silly (Dick), and creepy (All Good Things). She's played characters who are idealists, and faced with devastating realities that are symbols for a time when our country grappled with Watergate, and the end of Vietnam.
Fargo takes place when the era is coming to a close. "It was one of the real low points in American history — post-Watergate, post-Vietnam," creator Noah Hawley told the Los Angeles Times. "Huge economic recession. Gas lines. Crime on the rise. At a moment, when the American narrative had become so complicated and everyone was so paranoid because it turned out conspiracy did go to the highest level and you couldn’t trust anything."
Dunst has played the goofiness of the '70s and the angst. Scroll through to see her other '70s wins.