Update: This Person Has Something To Say About Raven-Symoné's Comments On The View

Update: Raven-Symoné made headlines on Friday by saying she wouldn't hire someone based solely on their name. "I’m not about to hire you if your name is Watermelondrea. It’s just not going to happen. I’m not going to hire you," she said on The View. As Vulture reports, it just so happens that there is an actual Watermelondrea — a YouTube character portrayed by Tré Melvin — who is not pleased with Symoné's comments. She's unleashed a series of rapid-fire tweets criticizing Symoné. Behold the most brilliant one, below:
now back to this bitch who had a lot to say about me on the view today....@ravensymone wuts gud?? pic.twitter.com/TONjXnvAHO— Watermelondrea Jones (@WatermelondreaJ) October 8, 2015
This story was originally published on October 8:
Raven-Symoné continues to provoke in her role as a now-permanent panelist on The View. This morning, the show's co-hosts discussed the subject prompt, "Are You Judged By Your Name?" The conversation quickly turned into whether or not the hosts judge other people based on their names. Symoné voiced the controversial opinion that she would make the decision not to hire someone based solely on their name.
When another panelist said this could be considered racist, Symoné said, "Can we take back 'racist' and use the word 'discriminatory,' because I think that's a much better word... I’m very discriminatory against the words like the ones they were saying in those names," she said as she started giggling uncontrollably, as if other people's names — the ones they carry with them through life — are a source of humor to her. "I’m not going to hire you if your name is Watermelon-Andrea. It’s just not going to happen. I'm just not going to hire you."
The discussion appeared to make Whoopi Goldberg visibly upset, and the other panelists tried to reason with Symoné. Almost immediately after Symoné made her remarks about her (hypothetically) discriminatory hiring practices, people took to Twitter to cry hypocrite.
How do you, a Black person w/ an ethnic name, justify proudly endorsing discriminatory hiring practices on a nat'l platform, @ravensymone?— Ron. (@RonnieSnark) October 9, 2015
She forgot that her name is Raven-Symoné? RT @ashrouen: Pause.
Who the hell does Raven think she is???????
pic.twitter.com/oQmhNF7c4o— Maxine Shaw (@mnkyves) October 9, 2015
Lol. Raven-Symoné totally missed the irony in her point about hood names— W.E.B.B.I.E DuBois (@fivefifths) October 9, 2015
.@ravensymone thinks job discrimination is hilarious. Here's a map of the states that can fire her for being queer: http://t.co/5huZoSw4hf— Nessa. (@curlyheadRED) October 9, 2015
Many people also brought up the fact that this exact subject was the topic of an episode of That's So Raven called "True Colors," which aired on February 4, 2005. In the episode, Symoné's character Raven and her friend Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) both apply for the same job. Raven nails the interview, while Chelsea bombs it. Still, Chelsea gets the job. Raven realizes that she's been discriminated against and sets out to expose the store manager for her illegal practices and racist attitude.
Today, Raven-Symoné might have done well to remember the lesson that she herself demonstrated on her namesake series. Refinery29 has reached out to Symoné's reps for comment. (International Business Times)
