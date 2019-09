Update: This Person Has Something To Say About Raven-Symoné's Comments On The View

Raven-Symoné continues to provoke in her role as a now-permanent panelist on The View. This morning, the show's co-hosts discussed the subject prompt, "Are You Judged By Your Name?" The conversation quickly turned into whether or not the hosts judge other people based on their names. Symoné voiced the controversial opinion that she would make the decision not to hire someone based solely on their name.When another panelist said this could be considered racist, Symoné said , "Can we take back 'racist' and use the word 'discriminatory,' because I think that's a much better word... I’m very discriminatory against the words like the ones they were saying in those names," she said as she started giggling uncontrollably, as if other people's names — the ones they carry with them through life — are a source of humor to her. "I’m not going to hire you if your name is Watermelon-Andrea. It’s just not going to happen. I'm just not going to hire you."The discussion appeared to make Whoopi Goldberg visibly upset, and the other panelists tried to reason with Symoné. Almost immediately after Symoné made her remarks about her (hypothetically) discriminatory hiring practices, people took to Twitter to cry hypocrite.