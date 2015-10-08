All packages of Papillion Organic Roquefort cheese, sold at Whole Foods, are being recalled after being suspected of listeria contamination. In a statement made today, Whole Foods announced that a "routine sampling conducted by the FDA found Listeria monocytogenes in a whole, uncut wheel of the cheese," and therefore all packages of the cheese, regardless of sell-by date, should be thrown out or returned to the store.
You're not going crazy if this feels like the thousandth time you're hearing about possible listeria contaminations this year. Products that have fallen victim to the bacteria lately also include ice cream, frozen lasagna, and hummus. Listeria symptoms, like those of other types of food poisoning, include vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. In the particularly young or frail, listeria can be deadly, and pregnant women who become infected are at risk of losing the baby. But for most people, listeria clears up without any special treatment.
While this specific brand of cheese has yet to make anyone sick, listeria contamination in soft cheeses is not new, and, as the Center for Disease Control reports, a previous outbreak in another brand actually led to one death. It should also be noted that soft cheeses (including roquefort) are more susceptible to bacteria growth than hard cheeses are and should be watched more carefully — especially if they've been sitting on the shelf for too long.
