Here's How To Get FREE Coffee For An Entire Week

Coffee freebies are our favorite kind of freebies. Every once in awhile, coffee shops and chains will offer free coffee for a day, but 7-Eleven is taking things to the next level with its latest coffee deal.
Instead of one free cup of Joe, the convenience store is giving customers an entire week of free java. Yes, you read that correctly. And it's not just coffee, either! From October 12 through October 18, customers across the U.S. can enjoy a free hot beverage of any size. That includes coffee, cappuccinos, lattes, or hot chocolate.
The only caveat is a minor one: You have to be a 7Rewards member to access the freebies. But, that just involves downloading the 7-Eleven app and redeeming a coupon. Additionally, each free cup you order during Free Coffee Week will count towards 7-Eleven's 7Rewards "Buy Six Cups, Get the Seventh Cup Free" offer. So if you do the math, you can get seven free punches, which will result in another free cup of coffee. That's a lot of free coffee.
Instead of one free cup of Joe, the convenience store is giving customers an entire week of free java. Yes, you read that correctly. And it's not just coffee, either! From October 12 through October 18, customers across the U.S. can enjoy a free hot beverage of any size. That includes coffee, cappuccinos, lattes, or hot chocolate.
The only caveat is a minor one: You have to be a 7Rewards member to access the freebies. But, that just involves downloading the 7-Eleven app and redeeming a coupon. Additionally, each free cup you order during Free Coffee Week will count towards 7-Eleven's 7Rewards "Buy Six Cups, Get the Seventh Cup Free" offer. So if you do the math, you can get seven free punches, which will result in another free cup of coffee. That's a lot of free coffee.
Advertisement