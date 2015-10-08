Louis Tully won't be returning for Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy's all-female Ghostbusters reboot. But, that's okay, because Rick Moranis, the actor who played him in the 1984 original and its 1989 sequel, has a very legit reason for not taking part.
"I hope it's terrific," Moranis told The Hollywood Reporter in a rare interview. "But it just makes no sense to me. Why would I do just one day of shooting on something I did 30 years ago?"
The actor, who has kept a low profile since the death of his wife to breast cancer, added that he "wished them well," but that the Paul Feig remake "didn't appeal" to him.
Much of that seems down to the fact that the reboot is obviously reworking old material, which might understandably be dull or pointless for an actor.
"It's hard to come up with original material," he explained. "Occasionally, they get it right or else they wouldn't attempt to do these things. I'm surprised that Disney hasn't done Honey, I Shrunk the Grandkids. But I'm happy with the things I said yes to, and I'm very happy with the many things I've said no to. Yes, I am picky, and I'll continue to be picky. Picky has worked for me."
We get it. And, hey, we'll always have Bill Murray.
