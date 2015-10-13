How These Women Are Saving The Amazon

"We have a constant threat and we always have to be, you know, on our guard," Gualinga said. "There is not one moment that I can just lay down and say, 'This place is safe.'"



But faith that continued activism will help give a voice to the people motivates her to continue her campaign.



"I hope that indigenous people in Ecuador and all over the world decide about things that are going to affect their lives and not having someone else deciding for them," she said.



Kaelyn Forde contributed reporting from New York.

