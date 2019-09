Welcome back to Scream Queens , where the cadavers are propped up like quirky vintage decor and nearly every single character seems like a psychotic killer at this point. Come inside episode 4’s “Haunted House,” and let’s have a look at the damage, Heather.All hell breaks loose when KKT presidential hopeful Zayday (Keke Palmer) and sitting-with-knives president Chanel No. 1 (Emma Roberts) decide to twist their interpersonal conflict into elaborate, competing social events that suddenly involve the entire community. What is this, The O.C.? I wish!So, which campus fundraiser will the great unwashed student body (who can’t even vote) attend: Z’s haunted house for sickle cell anemia, or C’s haunted pumpkin patch for thick-Chanel bulimia? Sadly, we never make it to the second party thanks to the five dead (?) victims littering the first.The body count: Ms. Bean the maid, security guard Shondell (who looks merely asleep), Chanel No. 2 (same), Coney the ice cream mascot (crucified for being soft-serve, might not be a real person in there), and the Red Devil’s newest victim, Mandy, hung out to dry on the porch with multiple stab wounds. Grace and Pete recently visited Mandy at her lush, super off-the-grid trailer to investigate her connection to the 1995 Bathtub Baby, so the killer(s) presumably followed them there. Well, either that or Pete is one of the killers and he drove all the way back to the island from Lost to take care of business, after he dropped Grace back at campus to accuse her dad of lying/mass murder.Now, Zayday has been kidnapped — or is she in on her capture the whole time? And here’s what really bugs me: How do you throw a huge fundraiser without arriving at the fundraiser before it starts? What is happening with these freaks??? Julie Cooper would have a meltdown!The haunted house fundraiser is his idea, and in funneling his political aspirations through Zayday, he can infiltrate Kappa’s inside track without losing face with his dumb-ass golf frat. Could he be working with Boone (Nick Jonas)? Where is Boone, anyway?Who else could arrange those hundreds of candles so delicately around skulls and other candles than the wax-obsessed vlogger? Perfect mood lighting is too often overlooked as a clear indicator of murderous games.At episode’s end, we learn she was the “hag of Shady Lane,” or the woman who stood at the haunted house’s window and continuously moaned for years, presumably while raising Bathtub Baby. She could be responsible for two deaths involving the acquisition of milk and diapers.The Security Enforcement Solutions representative is not just Niecy Nash messing with us for the hell of it anymore. Thanks to Zayday’s super sleuthing, we now know Denise has motive to seek revenge on the KKT house. They refused to accept her as a pledge in 1988, despite her incredible look.