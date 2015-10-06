When it comes to runway hair, season after season we see a whole lot of long waves, braids, and modern cuts. But lately, there's been a small but refreshing change: Models have been breaking the uniformity and sporting their own hairstyles on the runways. There's one example in particular we're obsessing over, and it's just the opposite of that aforementioned norm — curly, short, and Golden Girls-esque.
Model Ari Westphal strutted down the Sonia Rykiel, Leonard, and Chloé runways in Paris donning a throwback 'do that would have made Sophia Petrillo (and her hairstylist, Eduardo) proud, and has us nostalgic for the days when she, Rose, Dorothy, and Blanche ruled the small screen — and then the reruns. Though not everyone may get the reference, we think any generation could appreciate seeing some hair diversity on the runway — especially if it comes with that gorgeous smoky eye.
Maybe it's a Paris Fashion Week thing, because we saw Maggie Gyllenhaal rocking a similar look last season at Miu Miu. What do you think? Will Golden Girls hair become a thing?
