How To Clean Like Never Before
by
Venus Wong
More from Hit Refresh
Dedicated Feature
Pizza So Good You Won't Believe It's Healthy
Allison Daniels
Feb 24, 2015
Hit Refresh
Spruce Up Your Home For Less Than $30
Andrea Kasprzak
Feb 23, 2015
Dedicated Feature
Expert Life Hacks You NEED But Haven't Heard
Allison Daniels
Feb 10, 2015
Hit Refresh
10 Career Moves That Could Change Everything
We’ve all been there: You’re hitting the snooze button several times in the morning, spending a little too much time on Facebook during the day, and
by
Maggie Mertens
Hit Refresh
7 Start-ups That'll Change Your Life In 2015
Last week, techies gathered at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall to fete what is basically the Oscars of tech: The Crunchies. Now in its eighth year,
by
Leena Rao
Hit Refresh
5 Things You Didn’t Know Could Make You Happier
Raise your hand if you made a New Year’s resolution. Now, keep it up if your promise to save more money, finally read the classic novel waiting on your
by
Allison Daniels
Hit Refresh
How To Actually Get Noticed At Work
By Natasha Burton Since career paths are anything but linear these days, the traditional model of putting your head down and simply doing your job
by
Daily Worth
Health Trends
5 Hacks For A Healthier Week — Feb 01 2015
Stressful day at work? Taking a quick walk at lunchtime could solve that — and a lot more: A recent study found that on days when employees walked for
by
Sarah Jacoby
Hit Refresh
8 Surprisingly Delicious Things You Can Do With Your Oatmeal
Getting out of bed on brutal winter mornings is a test of willpower. To win this battle, you'll need the best incentive possible, in the form of a
by
Venus Wong
Health Trends
5 Hacks For A Healthier Week — Jan 25 2015
Trying to eat healthy on a budget? You're in luck: Use our wallet-conscious shopping list to make sure you get the biggest (and most nutritious) bang for
by
Sarah Jacoby
Hit Refresh
Rut Busters: 12 Ways To Refresh Your Beauty Game
In terms of clothing, it's common for people to adopt "uniforms." You could, for example, be the girl at the office who sports a version of the
by
Phillip Picardi
Hit Refresh
10 Essential Buys To Freshen Up Your Kitchen
One of the great consolations of a frigid winter is the excuse to stay in. Especially after the holiday hustle and bustle, quiet evenings work wonders —
by
Shoko Wanger
Health Trends
5 Hacks For A Healthier Week — Jan 18 2015
Fitness trackers can make it easier (and more fun) to keep an eye on your workouts. But, to make sure you've chosen one that'll work for you before you
by
Sarah Jacoby
Hit Refresh
The Best Throwback Workout Videos From The '80s & '90s
I'm 34 and have, up to this point, belonged to at least 15 gyms. I join. I sweat. I debate going to a class. I try swimming in an infinity pool and try
by
Cynthia Kane
Hit Refresh
This App Makes Upgrading Your Apartment Easy
How awful is that SOL feeling of finding a piece of furniture you love and having no idea who the heck makes it or how much it costs? Or, on the other
by
Angela Tafoya
Hit Refresh
Your Guide To Staying Financially On Track From Now Until December
By Rebecca Reisner Ah, January — that time when we reminisce about the days of auld lang syne and vow to do better over the next 365 days. Amid the
by
LearnVest
Work & Money
How To Deal With The Stress Of Returning To Work
Even though work may be a little less merry than it was a few weeks ago — no more pre-meeting conversations about far-flung vacation destinations, no
by
Anna Davies
Health Trends
5 Hacks For Your Healthiest Week, Ever — Jan 11 2015
If you're looking to build strength or recover from an injury, don't underestimate the power of the mind. A recent study in which participants' limbs were
by
Sarah Jacoby
Home
How To Zen Out Your Space For The New Year
We left 2014 covered in confetti, saying goodbye to the stresses of the year with a Champagne-themed farewell toast. As our glasses clinked, we also said
by
Julie Pennell
Health Trends
5 Hacks For A Healthier Week — Jan 05 2015
If your after-work jogs are feeling a little slower than usual, fatigue might be to blame — mental fatigue. A recent study showed that runners who had
by
Sarah Jacoby
Health Trends
5 Common Resolutions You Should Ditch This Year
Welcome to 2015. Have you made your resolution yet? Have you broken it yet? Every year, about 45% of Americans make a resolution — but a third of those
by
Sarah Jacoby
Hair
2015's Coolest Haircuts
If you're anything like us, you consider changing up your hairstyle, oh, about 63 times a day. Your length may be bothering you, you may have noticed lots
by
Maria Del Russo
Work & Money
10 Ways To Save $1K This Year
The holidays are so great: Family time, vacation, and unprecedented credit card debt. If you're feeling a little drained this week, you're not alone. Your
by
Kelsey Miller
Makeup
9 Beauty Trends That Need To Happen In 2015
As we ride out the comedown of our holiday binge-fest, we can't help but start thinking ahead. The trends we dug this year have a handful of days left
by
Maria Del Russo
Hit Refresh
Why You Should Skip Resolutions This Year
The year 2014 is winding down. You’ve celebrated the holidays, you’ve created your Facebook “Year In Review," and you're probably starting to
by
Rachel Hofstetter
Hit Refresh
How I'm Going To Start 2015 With A Positive Body Image
The past few years, I started noticing an unfortunate trend in my new year's resolutions: They were all steeped in negativity. "I'm going to lose
by
Cece Olisa
Mind
This Is The Easiest Way To Stop Procrastinating
Attention, chronic procrastinators: This new video from DNews could be the thing that finally gets you to stop stalling. The secret, it turns out, is to
by
Sarah Jacoby
Tinseltown
What Should Your 2015 Resolution REALLY Be?
Are your New Year’s resolutions the same every year? Something about eating better, a nod to working out more, maybe a pledge to get more sleep? Perhaps
by
Hayley MacMillen
Hit Refresh
4 Secrets To Kicking Ass At Work
By Molly Triffin What's The Key To Success? You can probably think of plenty of qualities you need to be successful at work: focus, hard work, good
by
Daily Worth
Hit Refresh
Find More Time In The Week With This Simple Trick
By Laura Vanderkam Rituals and habits are hot topics in productivity circles these days, for good reason. What you do as you manage your daily life
by
Fast Company
