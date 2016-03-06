Little-known fact: Ab workouts where you stand actually engage more muscles than ones where you lay on the floor. Give these moves from Shape a try and see for yourself. We don't know about you, but we'll never crunch again.
Stumped for how to add more protein to your eating routine? Self has four tricks for you to try, and seven recipes for them, too.
This fitness test will tell you everything you need to know about your training, from where to improve to where you're kicking butt. We know, the word "test" doesn't sound fun, but trust us — this is one you'll want to take.
If you're at a loss for a healthy snack idea, look no further. Some of the top nutritionists eat these 15 foods every day, and a lot of them (ahem, coffee and chocolate) are tasty to boot.
And finally, no workout is complete without the right shoes. We've rounded up our favorite pairs of sneakers for your perusal.
