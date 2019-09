The Zero-Waste Store Turning Your Food Shopping Plastic-Free

Obviously if you don’t live near a zero-waste shop (there's a great, but by no means exhaustive list of them here ) you might be frustrated. There are online stores, however (another great list of some here ), and if you're lucky enough to still have local butchers and greengrocers, Laura urges you to use them. "Fruit and veg shops, they've been doing this forever. And that butchers over there?" she points down the road. "The other day I went and bought some sausages and I just asked 'Can I have them in this jar?' and he was like, 'Yeah that's fine'. It's not being cheeky, it's just asking and not assuming that you have to have it in plastic."