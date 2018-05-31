Yrsa Daley-Ward

All of a sudden I arrived at an age when things began to shift a little, and for the first time men started to behave differently. Whistled in the street. Smiled at me in the supermarket. I was no longer invisible, growing into something very different – still a child at 13, only I didn’t look like one. I took attention and desire for love, and would go on to confuse them for a good many years. At 15 going on 16, perhaps I smiled when my friend’s father said something strange to me in the back of the car. Perhaps I told my mum I was sleeping at a friend’s and went out drinking underage. Perhaps I kissed the 40-year-old chef in the restaurant I was working in after my shift one night, because he’d been aggressively flirting with me for months and I didn’t know what else to do.