Back in 2006, Brett Redman opened his first restaurant. Set up in a little disused shop on Bethnal Green Road in London, Elliot’s served locally sourced, seasonal dishes improvised around the best ingredients available on the day.
Since then, Redman has opened The Richmond, a restaurant and bar at the intersection of Dalston and Hackney, and a Japanese venture, Jidori. A collaboration with long-time friend Natalie Lee-Joe, the buzzed-about yakitori restaurant in east London (and the newly opened Covent Garden branch) is modelled on the fun, informal nature of Tokyo’s yakitori-yas and izakayas. And after some Japanese food and a few frozen yuzu margaritas with togarashi salt, we guarantee you'll be singing your heart out in the restaurant's karaoke room.
If you want to try making one of the tastiest dishes at home, Jidori's generously shared the recipes for veggie and meaty versions of its Tsukune skewers. Belting out "I Will Survive" while cooking: optional.