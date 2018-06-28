Picture the scene: "Three Lions '96" on repeat; ice cold pints in the air; tension mounting. It’s official, we’ve caught World Cup fever. With the knockout stage fast approaching, the tournament is well underway and England are doing (surprisingly) well. Even those without an ounce of interest in the beautiful game can’t help getting swept up in the joyous atmosphere.
And fashion’s finest, too, are on board. Online retailer YOOX and sports magazine SEPP have collaborated with designers and brands from 14 World Cup countries to create a capsule collection of T-shirts and sweatshirts. From Brazil to Senegal via Japan and Germany, the bespoke designs are inspired by each nation’s connection to football.
With brands like Marques’Almeida, which has created an abstract interpretation of the Portuguese flag, and Belgium’s Y/Project, which turns a grey tee into a minimalist homage to the country’s red, yellow and black flag, the designs are the most Instagrammable way to show your home country some support during the games.
Repping England is designer Dame Vivienne Westwood, whose scrawled illustration reading 'Mirror the World' and 'PUNK' incorporates her passion for sustainability and green living. "Mirror the World is about saving Venice," the British designer explained. "The problem there is one of repair but also climate change."
Two designers were chosen to create pieces from host country Russia: Walk of Shame and Alexander Terekov. From France is Koché, a brand that reworked the Paris Saint Germain club jerseys for SS18, and from Japan, Kolor, a menswear mainstay known for its playful use of, yep, colour.
T-shirts are priced at £74, while sweatshirts are £111, and best of all, proceeds from the sale of the collection will go to Stars for Children, a charity founded by Russian football player Alexsandr Kerzhakov, which provides support and introduces disadvantaged children to the world of sport.
Whether you’ll be donning Colombia's butterfly-printed shirt or South Korea’s red and white tee, this merch is revving us up for the next few games. Wear them with pride, and may the best team win.
