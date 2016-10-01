In the UK, a union of 850 female workers at the Ford factory in Dagenham went on strike in 1968 over unequal pay, and eventually won a landmark decision to classify their work at the same level as men’s; publishing collectives Spare Rib, the Red Rag Collective, and Virago Press were all set up to focus on issues including rape, abortion, discrimination and women’s safety; and the Women’s Liberation Movement (WLM) held marches and conferences across the country – the first ever domestic violence shelter, which grew into today’s Refuge charity, was set up by a member of the WLM.



In recent years, women’s clubs have become, in keeping with general social trends, more focused on work. In 2010, Lynne Franks set up B-Hive, which had three women-only workspaces in London, Bristol and Manchester. “There’s huge demand from women wanting to start their own businesses, but there’s also a huge confidence issue,” Franks said. “For many years, women were treated patronisingly by banks and business advisors. There wasn’t a space where they could be themselves.” The B-Hive clubs closed down after three years when the Covent Garden property was reclaimed by the landlord, but Franks said she would open the clubs again tomorrow if she could.



Journalists Katie Glass and Joy Lo Dico set up the Other Club in London at the end of 2014 – it functioned as a co-working space and hosted speakers on topics from ancient Rome to freelancing strategies. Men were technically allowed, but Sarah Sternberg, who went to several events there, recalled there were perhaps 20 women to every man. She noted that the atmosphere at the talks felt markedly different from co-ed events. “The audience question-and-answer sessions felt more discursive somehow, and less showboat-y,” she said. “Men tend to dominate Q&As.” The Other Club became the Trouble Club, but has been on hiatus since summer 2015.



The Working Women’s Club, meanwhile, has moved from an IRL space to an online platform, with a newly-launched membership scheme, complimented by events around the globe. Lovatt has organised panels and talks in London, Paris, New York, LA and Taipei, all focused on practical advice and helping people work better. From its first days, her club has been focused on creating a realistic picture of freelance creative work, and tackling the gap between how people present their careers on social media and what they actually do behind the scenes. “We’re not just asking people what inspires you,” Lovatt said. “It’s more like, how did you find investment? How did you hire your first employee?”