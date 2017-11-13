There’s no two ways about it: London’s cultural scene is one of the best in the world. (Ok, yes, we know, it’s THE best, but in the name of being neutral…)
From exciting new food trends being served up at a thousand different restaurants to world-renowned galleries and an outstanding commitment to finding new talent across the creative industries, there really is never a dull moment.
And so it was with the arrival of 2017’s new kid on the block, The Curtain. Since its opening in May, the hotel, restaurant and bar has pulled in the coolest crowd and featured consistently in the party pages. So we wanted to go behind the scenes to find out – what makes it so special?
From sourcing the hottest new music to setting the capital’s cocktail agenda, these are just some of the incredibly successful women who make The Curtain – and London’s cultural scene – what it is.