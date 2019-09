“He did tell the FBI at one point that he had a rule about not killing kids. He was a father with a young daughter at the time and he was very devoted to her. But I don't believe him. I find it extremely self-serving. Keyes was a student of serial killers, both fictional and nonfictional. And to me the idea that he had any kind of rule sounds a little bit too much like the fictional serial killer, Dexter who had this “moral code.” And in fact, the FBI was investigating Keyes for the murders of two little girls in the small town in Washington where he spent the bulk of his adolescence. I think that’s a case that should definitely be reopened.”