Where To Eat Lobster In London, Without Breaking The Bank

Once upon a time, lobster was so abundant along the American coast that it was considered common and, bizarrely, fed exclusively to prisoners, who saw it as part of their punishment. Soon, however, the rich cottoned onto this tasty crustacean and it became a delicacy, served only at the poshest restaurants and fanciest parties.
But that's not the end of the story. London's chefs have taken on this delicious ingredient and are serving it up in mouthwatering new ways. Not only is the lobster revival good for our tastebuds, it's actually within our budget. These may not be the cheapest meals we've ever eaten but, taken at cost per drool, we think they're more than worth it.
From lobster macaroni cheese to Spanish lobster brunches and even lobster toasties, we've found the pick of the bunch for London's lobster lovers. Just click through the slides ahead.