“I do two hours of cleaning each time one person comes home,” says Kirti*, a former barrister. “My son comes home at three o’clock and I do two hours cleaning. Then my husband comes home at six o'clock – two hours cleaning. Then my daughter comes home at nine o’clock – another two hours cleaning.”



Kirti has had Obsessive Compulsive Disorder for most of her life. For her, the condition manifests as an aversion to any person, place or object that has come into contact with death – something she believes may have been triggered by watching relatives follow the Hindu tradition of bathing and washing their clothes after attending funerals.



What began as a need to avoid graveyards and hospitals has evolved into an inability to spend time with anyone who has been to a funeral or a hospital without them first showering and changing their clothes. Kirti also couldn’t touch pathologist’s reports in court.



“Now that I’m older, most of my friends’ parents are starting to die and then I can’t meet them anymore,” she says, explaining that even being near a mobile phone that has been present at a funeral can trigger her fear of contamination.



Kirti’s husband is a doctor and, unfortunately, his daily proximity to death exacerbates her urges to perform cleaning rituals.



“He was absolutely insistent that we could work around it,” she explains. "I have rituals that I have to do, things like when he comes back from work I have to clean and he has to come in through the garage door.”



Kirti’s husband has supported her in seeking counselling, therapy and medication but, for now, her fears of contamination remain a prominent feature in both of their lives.



According to Dr Claire Lomax, Programme Director for the Doctorate of Clinical Psychology at Newcastle University, it is common for partners to be involved in behaviours known as ‘rituals’ that help ‘protect’ the sufferer from the object of their obsessional fears.



“It may be that the partner or family member is asked to participate in rituals, such as helping with cleaning,” Dr Lomax explains. “The sufferer might ask the partner for reassurance that they are clean or not spreading infection or germs.”



Faced with a loved one who is distressed and fearful, it is hard for partners of OCD sufferers to know how to offer comfort, while also avoiding reinforcing their fears.



“It is really difficult for partners to know what is the ‘right’ thing to do in this situation,” says Dr Lomax. “Obviously they want to help [the sufferer] to feel better so will offer comfort through reassurance. They often know that this isn’t really helping though, in part because the benefits don’t seem to endure.”

