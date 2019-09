The Easiest Way To Figure Out When You're Most Likely To Get Pregnant

And, if you're someone who generally has a fair amount of discharge, you can track that, too. Discharge is a product of both your vaginal and cervical mucus, and the cervix makes a bunch more during ovulation in the hopes that it will usher sperm into the uterus. This discharge tends to be stickier and more transparent (it's often said to resemble egg whites ) than at other times of the month, so look out for that when you wipe or in your undies. The cervix itself also changes during your fertile days — it becomes softer and more open — and you can feel those changes happen by putting a (clean!) finger or two all the way inside your vagina.