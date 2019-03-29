4 Beauty Ideas To Switch Up Your Everyday Look

When it comes to makeup, we all have our tried and tested looks that we default back to. There’s nothing wrong with having a signature style, but the joy of makeup is playfulness and the ability to 'try on' different looks – before wiping them off in seconds with a cotton pad.
"Some women think they only look good with one style...but we can all experiment more!" makeup artist Vass Theotokis tells us. Vass created the following four looks, modelled by team Refinery29, which take elements from your everyday routine – think bronzer, fresh skin or a cat eye – and twist them in small but imaginative ways.
All the key products in these looks can be found at Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City. Packed full of beauty stores with something for every taste and budget, they’ve got everything you need to refresh your look.
Make space in your makeup bag, and get ready to be inspired...