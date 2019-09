If you've ever admired Sienna Miller's perfectly lined lips, Victoria Beckham's flawless eyeshadow or Anja Rubik's radiant complexion, chances are they were created byinternational makeup artist Wendy Rowe. Rowe has worked on the world's most famous faces for events, cover shoots and campaigns, and is also Artistic Consultant for Burberry Beauty.Despite her incredibly busy schedule, which takes her all over the world, Rowe has found the time to share her skin expertise in a new cook book, Eat Beautiful, which contains beauty tips and over 70 simple and delicious recipes specifically created to improve your complexion.Below, Wendy shares her favourite beauty products, expert makeup tips and her key to feeling beautiful.If I only had 5 minutes, then I’d use a BB cream all over my face, applying it like you would a moisturiser, with hands. I’d curl my lashes and apply mascara, then I’d use Burberry’s Contour Pen to sculpt my jawline and create a shadow around my eyes – underneath and in the socket line – and then I’d finish by using a lip balm or a lipstick with a dewy texture – at the moment my favourite is Burberry Full Kisses in Nude Blush When it comes to hair, I am really liking a new shampoo and conditioner at the moment from Eprouvage, their Fortifying Shampoo and Gentle Volume Conditioner . I also use Eprouvage Leave-In Conditioner in the bottom lengths of my hair and use a brush from Wet Brush , both in the shower and when I dry my hair, otherwise it can get quite tangly. I use Yarok Feed Your Roots Mousse on wet hair before drying to give me extra volume and Klorane for dry shampoo; it’s much more natural than other dry shampoos.