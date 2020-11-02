View this post on Instagram

Save the date for this year's Well-Read Black Girl Festival, virtual edition 📚📖✨💻 NOVEMBER 6-8, 2020 Our theme? Black Political Power: Past & Present. From your favorite poets and journalists to frontline activists and everyone in between. Our full festival line-up will be announced on October 9th. We will gather virtually on November 6th - 8th to read/celebrate/mourn/study and PLAN our way forward, in only a way that we can 🙏🏾 Team WRBG #wellreadblackgirl #wrbg #wrbgfest2020