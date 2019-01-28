Story from Food & Drink

Three 20-Minute Dinners For When You Can't Be Bothered

Rachel Phipps
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Rachel Phipps
If you don’t want to give over your Sunday afternoons to meal prep when you could be binge-watching You on Netflix, January can be tough. Almost every single 'healthy eating' recipe involves a load of chopping and roasting, or asks you to make a whole batch of dressing and sauce which, in reality, will just go bad in the fridge rather than being used over your as-yet-unmade recipes.
So here are three easy recipes for good-for-you dinners that you can actually get on the table in 20 minutes or less. They don’t require any advance planning and they don't yield a load of random leftovers that don’t go with anything else in the fridge.
Related Stories
Why I'll Never Be A Meal Prepper
Lazy Girl Cooks: 3 Meals Best Eaten From A Bowl
The 2019 Food & Drinks Trends To Look Out For

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series