Three 20-Minute Dinners For When You Can't Be Bothered

If you don’t want to give over your Sunday afternoons to meal prep when you could be binge-watching You on Netflix, January can be tough. Almost every single 'healthy eating' recipe involves a load of chopping and roasting, or asks you to make a whole batch of dressing and sauce which, in reality, will just go bad in the fridge rather than being used over your as-yet-unmade recipes.
So here are three easy recipes for good-for-you dinners that you can actually get on the table in 20 minutes or less. They don’t require any advance planning and they don't yield a load of random leftovers that don’t go with anything else in the fridge.