Like a moth to a flame or a magpie to shiny things, I've been drawn to colour for as long as I can remember. A blue-skied sunny day and a bouquet of bright flowers does wonders for our mood, but when it comes to clothing, we tend to forget this and stick to safe, slimming, difficult-to-make-a-faux-pas-in black.



But it is colour, in general, that receives the louder applause, especially on the catwalk. Brands such as Miu Miu, Prada, Gucci, Ashish, Moschino, Ryan Lo, Marco de Vincenzo and Versace all repeatedly play with vivid colour, print and pattern – to the fashion world's delight.



Colour made a strong comeback in London some years ago with adored design duo Meadham Kirchhoff, who brought to life looks that were vivid and vibrant from head-to-toe – with sequins, matching lurex tights and tops, multi-tonal fur, colourful patches and buttons on denim jackets and jeans. Similarly, Louise Gray experimented with graphic prints on collections that burst with colour, both matching and clashing. Their designs had a major impact on the London fashion scene.



From peacocking bloggers to the coveted wardrobes of the most famous fashion editors and street style stars, across high street and high fashion, colour is favoured by the sartorially bold and brave. If you're a fan but still not sure how to tackle it, here's my guide to wearing colour well...