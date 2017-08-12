This summer has been all about the watermelon salad. Even those of you with a deep suspicion of fruit in savoury dishes will have relented at some point and been forced to try a spoonful of one at a foodie friend's BBQ.
And you probably liked it.
Which is handy, because the super Instagrammable fruit is showing up everywhere in London this summer – from the upcycled Mr Lyan cocktails at Cinammon Soho, which use watermelon rinds, to the new watermelon salads at the Real Greek (hello, halloumi) and the pickled watermelon rinds that come with the steaks at Billy & Jack's Southbank pop-up. And let's not forget the in-between-courses watermelon at Forza Win's pop-up panini store Ragazzi in Mayfair (rumour has it each watermelon comes from the same family-run farm in northern Italy and oh my goodness, you can totally tell).
But what if you want to make a watermelon salad at home? We've rounded up some of our favourite recipes for you to try out.