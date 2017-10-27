When it comes to the weekend, brunch is clearly the most important meal of the day. Whether you're treating yourself to a well-earned indulgence after an early start and a spin class, or soaking up last night's hangover, you deserve better than the same old bacon butty.
Fortunately for us all, the iconic Elizabeth Street Café, Austin's brunch mecca, has recently published its best recipes in a new book, Vietnamese Cuisine. These French-inspired Vietnamese dishes have bright, fresh flavours that will blow your eggy bread clean out of the water.
Spicy breakfast fried rice? Nutella stuffed crepes? These recipes are rich in flavour but easy to follow – a win for anyone looking to add a little extra kick to their plate. Click through for a selection to try this weekend.
Vietnamese Cuisine from Elizabeth Street Café by Tom Moorman and Larry McGuire with Julia Turshen, published by Phaidon, is available now