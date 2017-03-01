This story was originally published on August 4, 2014.
Even though we've all experienced most temperatures, we have selective memory about what they're actually like, especially when they're more balmy than brutal. Ask us in the winter if 65 degrees is appropriate shorts weather and we'll stare blankly. Ask us in the summer if five below requires taking a cab to work, and we won't be able to give you a confident answer. And, if we're traveling to a location where the temperature is a good 20 degrees off from what we're used to, that's reason enough to purposefully overpack — because, is 72 and sunny beach weather, or not?
That's why we've been taking careful notes this entire summer, and keeping track of what we wore (and sometimes, what we wish we wore) as the mercury made its trek up and down. In this newfangled weather report, we've focused on the three versatile items you need for five different summer weather patterns ranging from a sunny (but muggy) day in NYC to San Francisco's chilly microclimates. Sorry, Al Roker, but this is the forecast people really need.