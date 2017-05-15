It’s a strange thing. No one seems quite sure just how many vegetarians and vegans there are in the UK, although the most recent research suggests that as many as 12% of UK adults could be eating this way. What is fact, though, is that veggie eating is getting mighty popular, with more and more of us looking for less meat and more vegetarian choices in our diet. And let’s not forget, a plant-based way of eating is not only good for our bodies but better for the environment, too.
Today is the start of National Vegetarian Week, so it's a great time to give greener eating a go. To help, we’ve got seven vegetarian recipe suggestions – one for each day of the week. They’re all very different but they all taste so good. Try one. Better still, try them all.